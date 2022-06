Dozens of lightning strikes were spotted and reported near the Bay Area Wednesday evening.

Viewer William Justo posted a stunning video of lightning and a rainbow in Hollister.

According to Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri, there was a massive amount of lightning just south of Gilroy. He added it was slowly moving northwest and getting hung up on mountains.

