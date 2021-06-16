heat advisory

List: Bay Area Cooling Centers

By NBC Bay Area staff

Several cooling centers will be open this week in the Bay Area as the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and an excessive heat warning.

The advisory will be in effect beginning 11 a.m. Wednesday and will run through 1 p.m. Friday as temperatures are expected to be in the 90s and 100s.

The cooling centers will provide air-conditioned refuge for those vulnerable to the heat. 

Here's a list of cooling centers set up in the Bay Area.

Contra Costa County

The Employment & Human Services Department has the following locations open as cooling centers through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status, upon entering cooling centers.

  • Antioch: 4545 Delta Fair Blvd.
  • Pleasant Hill: 400 Ellinwood Way
  • Martinez: 40 Douglas Drive
  • Hercules: 151 Linus Pauling
  • Richmond: 1305 Macdonald

The county said water and face coverings will be available, as well as lobby seating (without a social distancing requirement). Each office will also provide access to charging station kiosks in the public lobbies.

Additional cooling locations, but please call first to confirm hours:

Antioch

  • Antioch Senior Center, 415 W. 2nd Street. 925-778-1158
  • Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way. 925-776-3050

Brentwood

  • Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak Street. 925-516-5444

Concord

  • Concord Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Circle. 925-671-3320

Martinez

  • Martinez Senior Center, 818 Green Street. 925-370-8770

Pittsburg

  • Pittsburg Senior Center, 300 Presidio Lane. 925-252-4890

Santa Clara County

County officials say more centers would be added if necessary

  • City of Cupertino
    Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
    Cupertino Library
    10800 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014
  • City of Gilroy
    Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
    Gilroy Library
    350 W 6th St, Gilroy, CA 95020
  • City of Los Altos
    Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
    Los Altos Library
    13 S San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022
  • City of Milpitas
    Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
    Milpitas Library
    160 N Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035
  • City of Morgan Hill
    Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
    Morgan Hill Library
    660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
  • City of San Jose
    Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
    Camden Community Center
    3369 Union Ave., San José, CA 95124

    Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
    Joyce Ellington Library
    491 E. Empire St. San José, CA 95112
  • City of Santa Clara
    Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
    Senior Center
    1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050
  • City of Saratoga
    Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
    Saratoga Library
    13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070
When the temperatures begin to rise, it's important to know what you should and shouldn't do to keep you and your loved ones safe. Here are some tips.

