List: Bay Area Cooling Centers

Several cooling centers will be open this week in the Bay Area as the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and an excessive heat warning.
The advisory will be in effect beginning 11 a.m. Wednesday and will run through 1 p.m. Friday as temperatures are expected to be in the 90s and 100s.
The cooling centers will provide air-conditioned refuge for those vulnerable to the heat.
Here's a list of cooling centers set up in the Bay Area.
Contra Costa County
The Employment & Human Services Department has the following locations open as cooling centers through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status, upon entering cooling centers.
- Antioch: 4545 Delta Fair Blvd.
- Pleasant Hill: 400 Ellinwood Way
- Martinez: 40 Douglas Drive
- Hercules: 151 Linus Pauling
- Richmond: 1305 Macdonald
The county said water and face coverings will be available, as well as lobby seating (without a social distancing requirement). Each office will also provide access to charging station kiosks in the public lobbies.
Additional cooling locations, but please call first to confirm hours:
Antioch
- Antioch Senior Center, 415 W. 2nd Street. 925-778-1158
- Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way. 925-776-3050
Brentwood
- Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak Street. 925-516-5444
Concord
- Concord Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Circle. 925-671-3320
Martinez
- Martinez Senior Center, 818 Green Street. 925-370-8770
Pittsburg
- Pittsburg Senior Center, 300 Presidio Lane. 925-252-4890
Santa Clara County
County officials say more centers would be added if necessary.
- City of Cupertino
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014
- City of Gilroy
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Gilroy Library
350 W 6th St, Gilroy, CA 95020
- City of Los Altos
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Los Altos Library
13 S San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022
- City of Milpitas
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Milpitas Library
160 N Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035
- City of Morgan Hill
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Morgan Hill Library
660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
- City of San Jose
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Camden Community Center
3369 Union Ave., San José, CA 95124
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Joyce Ellington Library
491 E. Empire St. San José, CA 95112
- City of Santa Clara
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Senior Center
1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050
- City of Saratoga
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070