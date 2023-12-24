National Weather Service says expect coastal flooding Monday at high tide

The National Weather Service said just before noon Sunday that people should expect minor coastal flooding around the Bay Area on Monday morning.

Forecasters said the highest chance of coastal flooding to come from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. High tide occurs at 9:26 a.m.

NWS officials said to watch for flooding on roadways and underpasses, coastal trails and sidewalks and access points to coves and narrow beaches.

There were still last minute shoppers out in force on Christmas Eve, looking for sales or the last magical gift still eluding them.