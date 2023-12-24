bay area weather

National Weather Service says expect coastal flooding Monday at high tide

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service said just before noon Sunday that people should expect minor coastal flooding around the Bay Area on Monday morning.

Forecasters said the highest chance of coastal flooding to come from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. High tide occurs at 9:26 a.m.

NWS officials said to watch for flooding on roadways and underpasses, coastal trails and sidewalks and access points to coves and narrow beaches.

There were still last minute shoppers out in force on Christmas Eve, looking for sales or the last magical gift still eluding them.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us