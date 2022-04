The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 9 p.m. Monday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast.

Wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph have been reported across the area, NWS said.

They warn people to watch for branches and other debris.

Winds are expected to die down later Monday evening, NWS said.

