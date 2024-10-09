Northern Lights forecast: Aurora borealis may be seen in parts of Bay Area

Sky gazers in the Bay Area may get another chance to see rare colors of the Northern Lights, the beautiful result of a phenomenon known as a solar storm or the aurora borealis.
The peak potential would likely be during Thursday and Friday.
This week's possible event has been issued by the Space Weather Prediction Center as a preliminary G4 forecast, the highest since the May 10 and 11 viewings that sent many in the Bay Area outdoors at night with their phones and cameras. The May 10 event topped out at a G5.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.