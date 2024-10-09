Northern Lights forecast: Aurora borealis may be seen in parts of Bay Area

Sky gazers in the Bay Area may get another chance to see rare colors of the Northern Lights, the beautiful result of a phenomenon known as a solar storm or the aurora borealis.

The peak potential would likely be during Thursday and Friday.

This week's possible event has been issued by the Space Weather Prediction Center as a preliminary G4 forecast, the highest since the May 10 and 11 viewings that sent many in the Bay Area outdoors at night with their phones and cameras. The May 10 event topped out at a G5.

With a preliminary G4 watch this event is probably the closest *potentially* we’ve had to the May 10th event (K index levels from 5/10/2024 for reference). Aurora forecasts are nuanced and subject to change. Stay tuned Oct 10-11 @nbcbayarea #AuroraBorealis https://t.co/uTn1PoGFUf pic.twitter.com/HpkXILXr2K — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) October 9, 2024