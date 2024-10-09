Astronomy

Northern Lights forecast: Aurora borealis may be seen in parts of Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sky gazers in the Bay Area may get another chance to see rare colors of the Northern Lights, the beautiful result of a phenomenon known as a solar storm or the aurora borealis.

The peak potential would likely be during Thursday and Friday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

This week's possible event has been issued by the Space Weather Prediction Center as a preliminary G4 forecast, the highest since the May 10 and 11 viewings that sent many in the Bay Area outdoors at night with their phones and cameras. The May 10 event topped out at a G5.

Astronomy May 11

Photos: Views of the Northern Lights across the Bay Area

Astronomy May 11

Solar storm hits Earth, producing colorful light shows across Northern Hemisphere

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Astronomynews
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us