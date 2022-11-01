weather

Cold Front Brings Widespread Rainfall, Breezy Winds to Bay Area

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for a chilly morning Tuesday, as a cold front brings widespread rainfall and breezy winds.

Daytime highs are expected in the 50s on the coast and in the upper 50s and lower 60s around the bay and throughout the region. Overnight lows are expected in the 40s.

Showers should linger Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and conditions are expected to be dry through Friday and colder, well below normal for early November.

