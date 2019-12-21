holiday rain

Rain, Gusty Winds and Chiller Temps Forecast for Holiday Week

From Sunday night through Tuesday, it will be chilly and only spotty rainfall is expected.

By Bay City News

A series of two storms will swing through the Bay Area over the holiday week, bearing rain, cooler temperatures and gusty winds, forecasters said.

The first system could bring showers as early as Saturday afternoon to the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the region will likely see rain Saturday night through Sunday morning.

High winds are expected as well, and the weather service issued a wind advisory for 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday for the East Bay hills, the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia and Benito County mountains, and interior Monterey County.

From Sunday night through Tuesday, it will be chilly and only spotty rainfall is expected.

The second storm system moves in late Tuesday, bringing showers and the potential for brief heavy downpours and gusty winds through Wednesday, the weather service said.

