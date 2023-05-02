bay area weather

Rain Returns: Showers Expected On and Off Across Bay Area

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater Bay Area calls for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday, with a potential for brief heavy rain, small hail and occasional lightning.

Daytime highs are expected near 60, with overnight lows in the mid 40s to low 50s, the weather service said.

Expect showers to persist into midweek, followed by drier conditions later in the week, with gradually warming temperatures.

