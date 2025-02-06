bay area weather

Rain returns, sparking flooding and landslide concerns in North Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

As North Bay residents clean up from the latest storm, more rain was arriving Thursday, with some evacuation warnings in effect due to flooding and possible landslides.

The Thursday forecast for the greater Bay Area calls for up to a 90% chance of showers during the day, with much lower chances at night.

The moderate rainfall is expected to result in minor roadway ponding and slow the recession of ongoing river flooding, the National Weather Service says.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has a look at how long the latest round of rain lasts and its impacts in the Microclimate Forecast.

A flood watch remained in effect through Friday afternoon for Marin and Sonoma counties for flooding caused by full creeks and streams, the weather service says.

On Wednesday, a Santa Rosa home was red tagged and deemed uninhabitable after a landslide resulted in severe damage. That served as a warning for others in the area.

Because the soil has gotten so saturated in parts of the North Bay, at least 17 homes have received evacuation warnings. Three have been evacuated and two have been red tagged in the Deer Trail Court neighborhood of unincorporated Santa Rosa.

Dry conditions are expected for the weekend, the NWS says.

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
