Bay Area weather: Rain returns this week with three systems

Three weather systems are expected to bring light to heavy rains in the Bay Area this week, forecasters said early Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the first system is expected to bring light to moderate rain on Wednesday into Thursday, while the second and third systems is likely more impactful and will affect the region on Friday into early next week.

Forecasters said periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds are expected during the second and third systems, advising residents to expect minor flooding and downed tree branches. Coastal ranges may experience four to six inches of rain, and one to two inches for most of the lower elevations. Gusts of at least 25 mph are also likely to move through the region, the NWS said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

However, forecasters do not expect these systems to be as strong as the weather disturbances felt by the Bay Area earlier this month.