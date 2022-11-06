Rain, Snow and High Surf Advisory on the Way

The National Weather Service says widespread rain in the Bay Area is expected overnight and will continue Monday into Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible.

The NWS also says a high surf advisory will be in effect, as building northwest ocean swell will arrive Monday through Tuesday, resulting in breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet along west/northwest facing beaches.

Widespread rain & the chance of thunderstorms are not the only things in the forecast for this upcoming week. A building northwest swell will arrive Monday through Tuesday resulting in breaking waves of 15-20 ft along W/NW facing beaches. High Surf Advisory in effect! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/AQAZgeHv4k — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 6, 2022

🎵If the thunder don't get you then the lightning will🎵



In addition to rain there is also a chance for thunderstorms ⛈Monday and Tuesday.



Here's the convective outlook from @NWSSPC#CAwx pic.twitter.com/vWNcA2t3Y1 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 6, 2022

A "strong winter storm" is expected in the Sierra, with "heavy mountain snow" Monday and Tuesday. "Dangerous travel conditions are expected over the mountains, and precipitation could impact daily commutes, especially Tuesday," the NWS said Sunday night.