bay area weather

Rain, Snow and High Surf Advisory on the Way

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service says widespread rain in the Bay Area is expected overnight and will continue Monday into Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible.

The NWS also says a high surf advisory will be in effect, as building northwest ocean swell will arrive Monday through Tuesday, resulting in breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet along west/northwest facing beaches.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A "strong winter storm" is expected in the Sierra, with "heavy mountain snow" Monday and Tuesday. "Dangerous travel conditions are expected over the mountains, and precipitation could impact daily commutes, especially Tuesday," the NWS said Sunday night.

RAIN 8 hours ago

PG&E Braces for Potential Storms as Rain Showers Fall on the Region

bay area weather Nov 4

Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherweatherweather forecast
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us