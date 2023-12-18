Rain soaks Bay Area, flooding possible in some areas

Rain arrived in the Bay Area over the weekend and will continue during the week, with flooding possible in some areas, weather forecasters said.

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Monday calls for rain during the whole day, with up to 100 chance of rain showers in some areas in the region.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 60s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows are mostly in the 50s in the region.

Forecasters expect a cold front to bring breezy and gusty southerly winds, followed by the main rain band, which will pushing on shore in the North Bay around 4 a.m. Monday with the rest of the coastal areas following shortly after. In the mid to late morning, it will decline in rates as it continues to move inland.

The NWS says there will mostly be gusty winds ahead of and during the frontal passage as well as urban or small stream flooding. Rain showers are likely to stay moderate with some locally heavier amounts possible on higher peaks of the coastal mountains.

While widespread flooding conditions are not expected, residents are advised to be prepared for localized flooding. Forecasters say some urban areas will likely see issues with water on roads and other locations with poor drainage.

From 9 a.m. Monday to 3 a.m Tuesday, gale warnings are in effect from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas, and from Point Arena to Point Reyes.