Rain expected through Wednesday, dry spell coming Thursday

After heavy rain moved through the Bay Area on Monday, scattered showers, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms are expected to continue Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters expect light to moderate rain showers to prevail in the region Tuesday morning through midweek. Lingering rain showers will persist throughout the day with a slight chance of thunderstorms as well.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri tracks the timeline on 2 storms bringing more rain to the Bay Area in your 7 day Microclimate Forecast.

The weather service said Wednesday will bring much higher chances of "uncertainty," regarding rain amounts. But starting Thursday, the Bay Area will see a drying trend that will last into the weekend. Isolated thunderstorms and localized urban and small stream flooding is possible Tuesday.

Flooding was reported Monday, including at northbound Bayshore freeway at Alemany under the freeway toward the southbound entrance. Flooding was also reported on Interstate 80 near the Cummings Skyway in West Contra Costa County and near Fairfield.

Forecasters said there is a "high probability" most of the region will receive 1 to 3 inches of rain through this week. With rain spread out over multiple days, roadway flooding remains the most likely impact of this week's stormy weather.

While widespread flooding conditions are not expected, residents are advised to be prepared for localized flooding. Forecasters say some urban areas will likely see issues with water on roads and other locations with poor drainage.

NBC Bay Area staff contributed to this report.