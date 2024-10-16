Fire danger alerts: What to know about red flag warning and fire weather watch

When fire danger ramps up, you'll likely see two alerts issued by the National Weather Service: a fire weather watch and a red flag warning.

Here's what you need to know about the alerts, what's different about them and what you need to do when they're in effect.

What is a fire weather watch?

When a fire weather watch is issued, critical fire weather conditions are "possible," the weather service says.

Those conditions include warm temperatures, low humidity, dry fuels and strong, gusty winds.

The public is urged to "be prepared" when this type of alert is in effect, according to the weather service.

What is a red flag warning?

When a red flag warning is in effect, those critical fire weather conditions defined above are "happening or are about to happen," the weather service says.

The public is urged to "take action" when a red flag warning is active, according to the weather service. You should avoid burning, be careful around open flames and safely dispose of cigarettes. You should also pay attention to official announcements and be ready to leave in the event of an evacuation.