Red Flag Warning Issued for Inner NorCal and Solano County

Hot temperatures are winding down across the Bay Area after a heat wave broke record temperatures Thursday.

Despite the cool down, a red flag warning will be in effect for interior parts of Northern California and Solano County from 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, according to meteorologists.

Red Flag Warning 🚩 for interior NorCal 5am Sat - 5pm Sun where some of the strongest sustained and gusty winds are expected esp Sat Night into Sun AM #CAwx #FireWx 4/8/2022 https://t.co/hFGLJkVwIH pic.twitter.com/690W2xGhId — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) April 8, 2022

NBC Bay Area's meteorologist Rob Mayeda explained the north bay mountains will see very low humidity and strong gusty winds into Sunday morning. The Diablo Range and Santa Cruz mountains may also experience the same.

Winds are expected to ramp up in the North and East Bay hills late Friday night and Saturday morning, and then continue Saturday night and Sunday morning.

After drier conditions from the week's heat wave, gusty conditions could bring fire weather concerns, according to the weather service.

"Needless to say, this is pretty uncommon for April," Mayeda said. "But it makes sense when you have drought severity expanding late winter and early spring in the affected areas.

Temperatures are expected to cool down through the weekend and bring chances of rain on Monday, forecasters said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.