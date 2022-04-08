red flag warning

Red Flag Warning Issued for Inner NorCal and Solano County

The red flag warning will go in effect Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon

By NBC Bay Area staff

Hot temperatures are winding down across the Bay Area after a heat wave broke record temperatures Thursday.

Despite the cool down, a red flag warning will be in effect for interior parts of Northern California and Solano County from 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, according to meteorologists.

NBC Bay Area's meteorologist Rob Mayeda explained the north bay mountains will see very low humidity and strong gusty winds into Sunday morning. The Diablo Range and Santa Cruz mountains may also experience the same.

Winds are expected to ramp up in the North and East Bay hills late Friday night and Saturday morning, and then continue Saturday night and Sunday morning.

After drier conditions from the week's heat wave, gusty conditions could bring fire weather concerns, according to the weather service.

"Needless to say, this is pretty uncommon for April," Mayeda said. "But it makes sense when you have drought severity expanding late winter and early spring in the affected areas.

Temperatures are expected to cool down through the weekend and bring chances of rain on Monday, forecasters said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

