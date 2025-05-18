Solano County

Red flag warning issued for Solano County, Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys

The Weather Service issued the warning due to high wind speeds and humidity on Sunday and Monday, increasing risk for fire

By Bay City News

A Red Flag Warning covering Solano County and the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys was issued by the National Weather Service for Sunday and Monday.

The Weather Service cited high wind speeds and low humidity in calling for attention to increased fire risk in a large swath of the central/northern part of the state, from Stanislaus County to Shasta County, including the cities of Stockton, Vallejo and Fairfield.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Northerly winds are forecast with speeds between 15-25 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph, from 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday. The strongest winds are forecast west of Interstate Highway 5 in the northern/central Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Relative humidity is forecast to be between 15% and 25% during the day and between 30% and 55% overnight.
The Weather Service recommended suspending outdoor waste burning, taking extra fire safety precautions and having an emergency plan ready in case of a fire.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Solano Countyweatherbay area weatherFires
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us