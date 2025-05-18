A Red Flag Warning covering Solano County and the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys was issued by the National Weather Service for Sunday and Monday.

The Weather Service cited high wind speeds and low humidity in calling for attention to increased fire risk in a large swath of the central/northern part of the state, from Stanislaus County to Shasta County, including the cities of Stockton, Vallejo and Fairfield.

Northerly winds are forecast with speeds between 15-25 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph, from 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday. The strongest winds are forecast west of Interstate Highway 5 in the northern/central Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Relative humidity is forecast to be between 15% and 25% during the day and between 30% and 55% overnight.

The Weather Service recommended suspending outdoor waste burning, taking extra fire safety precautions and having an emergency plan ready in case of a fire.