Residents Head Outdoors as Parts of Bay Area See Improved Air Quality

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parts of the Bay Area on Tuesday saw air quality in the moderate range for the first time in weeks.

Smoke from wildfires burning across the region have choked the Bay Area for weeks with unhealthy air.

People took the improved air quality on Tuesday as an opportunity to spend time outside.

"It's just good to be outside playing some golf and feeling much better," said Bo Bautista, who spent the day golfing at Boundary Oak Golf Course in Walnut Creek.

The golf course reopened Tuesday morning after the unhealthy air quality prompted the business to close for four straight days.

"During COVID there's not a lot for people to do," said Mike Ash with Boundary Oak Golf Course. "So golf has been a release for many -- and we get a lot of phone calls."

While there are still pockets of unhealthy air in parts of the Bay Area, most cities are seeing clearer skies putting them into the moderate range.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said that means it is safe for most to resume outdoor activity.

"We recommend people check their air quality, and if they've got good to moderate readings enjoy it because it may be limited unfortunately," said Kristine Roselius with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

