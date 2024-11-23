San Jose crews work to prepare infrastructure for Bay Area storm

San Jose workers have spent the past few days preparing infrastructure for when the atmospheric river storm makes its way to the South Bay.

City crews have spent days cleaning out storm drains in hopes of preventing problems before they begin. As the storm starts hitting the area on Friday, crews will remain on storm patrol.

After clearing drains, crews marked the spots arrows in the direction where the drain pipe flows underground to help night crews.

"All hands on deck type of stuff. We cruise the city, go by a lot of schools, and try to make sure they're all clear and that stuff doesn't flood around them," said Damon Ovalle, a San Jose city worker.

Residents have also been doing their part to help city workers.

The previously problematic Coyote Creek, which flooded in 2017, does not appear to be at risk of overflowing.

However, if it does overflow, a retaining wall that Valley Water has constructed along the creek's banks should provide extra protection.