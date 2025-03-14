weather

Second storm set to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms across the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Heavy rain is expected to make its way back to the Bay Area on Friday after a storm system raged across the region on Wednesday.

The atmospheric river is also expected to bring a chance of thunderstorms as people commence their morning commutes.

Isolated rain chances are also expected to continue through the early afternoon before clearing out Friday evening.

On Wednesday, thousands were left without as high winds toppled trees and tore down signs. Additionally, many power lines were impacted.

In Saratoga, strong gusts snapped a tree in half and sent it crashing down on the bedroom of a home. No was was hurt in the incident. The winds also tore off giant palm fronds which hit cars, littered streets and ripped through restaurant banners. The gusts also prompted an unwelcome game of chasing patio furniture.

