weather

Slight Change of Dangerous Dry Lightning Early Next Week

By Bay City News

Monsoon_Clouds_Bring_Chance_of_Dry_Lightning.jpg

The National Weather Service is closely monitoring current monsoon conditions over the Southwest that are expected to drift north into California's Central Coast and the Bay Area early next week and could lead to a slight chance of dangerous dry lightning storms. 

While the weather service said Friday that "confidence is low for dry lightning at this time," meteorologists also noted that such conditions are particularly worrisome during the region's current drought.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Lightning on dry fuels with no rainfall to quickly extinguish sparks can easily generate wildfires. In conjunction, thunderstorms can bring locally gusty and erratic winds, fanning flames quickly," the weather service said. 

Local

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Sign Up for NBC Bay Area’s Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

Philip Kreycik 10 hours ago

Nearly 2 Weeks Pass And Still No Sign of Missing East Bay Runner

While the potential for such an event remains low and meteorologists say it won't be a repetition of the conditions that led to last year's massive wildfires, the weather service will be keeping a sharp eye on atmospheric developments over the next few days and will send out additional alerts as the pattern moves closer.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

weatherNational Weather Servicedry lightningweather stories
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us