Snow in the Bay Area! Mount Hamilton gets wintry dusting

Snow made it to the Bay Area early Wednesday morning, as the region's tallest peak, Mount Hamilton, got a good wintry dusting just east of San Jose.

Video footage taken at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday shows roads and vehicles on the 4,265-foot peak covered with accummulated snowfall.

Gusty winds and fog provided the area near James Lick Observatory a rare wintry scene, but the snow likely wasn't sticking around for long, as daytime temperatures began to rise into the 50s.

Meanwhile, an atmospheric river storm is expected to arrive in earnest later Wednesday.