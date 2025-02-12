bay area weather

Snow in the Bay Area! Mount Hamilton gets wintry dusting

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Snow made it to the Bay Area early Wednesday morning, as the region's tallest peak, Mount Hamilton, got a good wintry dusting just east of San Jose.

Video footage taken at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday shows roads and vehicles on the 4,265-foot peak covered with accummulated snowfall.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Gusty winds and fog provided the area near James Lick Observatory a rare wintry scene, but the snow likely wasn't sticking around for long, as daytime temperatures began to rise into the 50s.

Meanwhile, an atmospheric river storm is expected to arrive in earnest later Wednesday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us