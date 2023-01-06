Snowy Lake Tahoe Area Conditions ‘Very Difficult to Impossible' for Drivers

A winter storm warning remained in effect Friday for the Lake Tahoe area of the Sierra Nevada, even with the brief break in the weather.

Caltrans on Thursday called conditions "very difficult to impossible" for motorists, and it likely will stay that way through Friday afternoon.

Highway 50 was closed Friday near Echo Summit for avalanche control. Interstate 80 was open Friday with chain requirements from Nyack in Placer County to Truckee in Nevada County.

Meteorologist Kari Hall tracks the next storm for the weekend and the impacts in the Microclimate Forecast.

Another winter storm warning takes effect at 4 a.m. Saturday and lasts through 4 a.m. Monday. Up to 12 inches of snow is expected above 6,000 feet and even more above 7,000 feet, with wind gusts up to 90 mph at the Sierra crest, according to the National Weather Service.

Late Sunday night, a winter storm watch takes effect above 6,000 feet and lasts through Tuesday night, with heavy snow expected and winds gusts up to 120 mph at the Sierra crest, the weather service said.