South Bay Officials Warn Unhoused Should Find Higher Grounds Before Next Storm

The ongoing series of storms has not only made life miserable for those without a roof over their heads, in some cases it's become a matter of life and death.

Over the past week, the harsh weather has claimed the lives of at least five unohoused people in the South Bay and now, San Jose is warning those living along waterways to find higher ground before the next storm arrives.

Advocates spent their day Thursday passing out supplies to a homeless encampment near the Aliso area where one of the unhoused weather victims died.

Blankets and supplies were a welcome relief to those living there.

“It’s been hella cold out,” said Valentine of San Jose. “It’s freezing down here.”

The community group URG, Unhoused Response Group, which handed out the supplies, said it wants city and county agencies to open up more overnight warming shelters, especially during storms and cold snaps.

Organizers were upset to hear the city of San Jose wants those living along waterway embankments to leave due to possible fast rising water.

“So people are living where they can, and then you sweep them out of areas like Columbus Park and you sweep them into creeks, and then you say ‘oh get out of the creek because it’s going to flood!’” said Shaunn Cartwright, URG founder.

The San Jose Housing Department said it’s very difficult to find facilities for overnight warming centers as it only has two right now with a total capacity of 50.

But the city points out it opened up 397 beds year-round and sent pictures of the 1,000 long-term shelter facilities being built to open as early as late January.

Some living along a creek in Gilroy say they need shelters too, after a man died there Tuesday in his car.

Advocates say the number of people lost due to the weather is almost sure to rise as fast as the water.