Spare the Air alert in effect through Thursday over wildfire smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District upgraded from an air quality advisory to a Spare the Air alert Wednesday

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for Wednesday and Thursday, pointing to deteriorating air quality caused by smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon. 

The district had previously issued an air quality advisory through Wednesday because of the wildfire smoke. It upgraded to a Spare the Air alert after air quality degraded to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” or “unhealthy” in most of the Bay Area. 

While the alert is in effect, it is illegal to burn wood, fire logs or other solid fuel. 

People can find the latest air quality readings in their area online.

The smoke from wildfires near the Oregon border coming down to the Bay Area has led to an air quality advisory through Wednesday. Kris Sanchez has more on how to limit health impacts.
