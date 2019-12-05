Wet, Windy Weather to Return for the Weekend - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Wet, Windy Weather to Return for the Weekend

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 49 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Kari's Forecast: New Storm Friday

    Another significant storm arrives Friday with high winds and heavy rain. Meteorologist Kari Hall has details in the Microclimate Forecast.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    Brace yourselves, Bay Area residents. A wet and windy weekend is in store.

    Widespread rain and gusty winds are expected to arrive Friday afternoon and continue into the evening hours as a cold front moves across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

    Showers and possible isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday, the weather service said. Sunday could include times of showers.

    Bay Area Braces for More RainBay Area Braces for More Rain

    After experiencing a brief break Thursday, the Bay Area will see rain return on Friday. NBC Bay Area's Thom Jensen is in the North Bay, where anxiety can be high in communities prone to flooding.

    (Published 5 minutes ago)

    Rainfall totals could surpass 3 inches in some spots by the time the wet weather tapers off. Check out the list below to see rainfall estimates between Friday and Sunday, per the weather service.

    • Cloverdale: 3-4 inches 
    • Big Sur: 3-4 inches 
    • Santa Rosa: 2-3 inches
    • San Rafael: 2-3 inches
    • Napa: 2-3 inches
    • Santa Cruz: 2-3 inches
    • Fairfield: 1.5-2 inches
    • San Francisco: 1-1.5 inches
    • Concord: 1-1.5 inches
    • San Jose: 1-1.5 inches
    • Half Moon Bay: 1-1.5 inches
    • Livermore: 0.5-1 inch
    • Monterey: 0.5-1 inch

    Over in the Sierra, heavy snow is expected. A winter storm watch is slated to take effect Friday evening and continue until Sunday morning.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices