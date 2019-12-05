Wet, Windy Weather to Return for the Weekend

Another significant storm arrives Friday with high winds and heavy rain. Meteorologist Kari Hall has details in the Microclimate Forecast.

Brace yourselves, Bay Area residents. A wet and windy weekend is in store.

Widespread rain and gusty winds are expected to arrive Friday afternoon and continue into the evening hours as a cold front moves across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and possible isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday, the weather service said. Sunday could include times of showers.

Bay Area Braces for More Rain

After experiencing a brief break Thursday, the Bay Area will see rain return on Friday. NBC Bay Area's Thom Jensen is in the North Bay, where anxiety can be high in communities prone to flooding. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Rainfall totals could surpass 3 inches in some spots by the time the wet weather tapers off. Check out the list below to see rainfall estimates between Friday and Sunday, per the weather service.

Cloverdale: 3-4 inches

Big Sur: 3-4 inches

Santa Rosa: 2-3 inches

San Rafael: 2-3 inches

Napa: 2-3 inches

Santa Cruz: 2-3 inches

Fairfield: 1.5-2 inches

San Francisco: 1-1.5 inches

Concord: 1-1.5 inches

San Jose: 1-1.5 inches

Half Moon Bay: 1-1.5 inches

Livermore: 0.5-1 inch

Monterey: 0.5-1 inch

Over in the Sierra, heavy snow is expected. A winter storm watch is slated to take effect Friday evening and continue until Sunday morning.