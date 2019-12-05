Wet, Windy Weather to Return for the Weekend

Brace yourselves, Bay Area residents. A wet and windy weekend is in store.
Widespread rain and gusty winds are expected to arrive Friday afternoon and continue into the evening hours as a cold front moves across the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers and possible isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday, the weather service said. Sunday could include times of showers.
Rainfall totals could surpass 3 inches in some spots by the time the wet weather tapers off. Check out the list below to see rainfall estimates between Friday and Sunday, per the weather service.
- Cloverdale: 3-4 inches
- Big Sur: 3-4 inches
- Santa Rosa: 2-3 inches
- San Rafael: 2-3 inches
- Napa: 2-3 inches
- Santa Cruz: 2-3 inches
- Fairfield: 1.5-2 inches
- San Francisco: 1-1.5 inches
- Concord: 1-1.5 inches
- San Jose: 1-1.5 inches
- Half Moon Bay: 1-1.5 inches
- Livermore: 0.5-1 inch
- Monterey: 0.5-1 inch
Over in the Sierra, heavy snow is expected. A winter storm watch is slated to take effect Friday evening and continue until Sunday morning.