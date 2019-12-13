Storms Nudge Most of California Out of Dry Category

Recent heavy storms in California have wiped out much of the state's abnormally dry conditions.

Two months ago, the U.S. Drought Monitor categorized more than 81% of the state as abnormally dry because of above-normal temperatures and a lack of precipitation. As recently as last week, 85% of the state was abnormally dry, but heavy rains throughout the state have shrunk the percentage to a sliver along the Oregon-California border.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a product of federal agencies and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Its information is used by states to declare drought.

California had seven years of drought that ended in March 2019.