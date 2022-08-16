thunderstorm

Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of Bay Area

Thunderstorms could be seen Tuesday night into Wednesday from coastal North Bay Area to Big Sur

By Bay City News

The National Weather Service on Tuesday said there will be enough moisture and lift in the air above the Bay Area late in the night and into early Wednesday for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The area possibly affected extends from coastal North Bay areas to Big Sur in the south and the Diablo Range to the east.

Some of the storms could result in dry lightning, the weather service reported, saying this is a "low confidence high impact" situation.

Fire danger is already high in the Bay Area and Northern California, as inland temperatures will reach triple digits Tuesday through at least Thursday, prompting an excessive heat watch.

People are advised to drink plenty of water, check on elderly people and those without air conditioning, and to limit outdoor activity when possible.

For Bay Area weather updates, go to https://www.weather.gov/mtr/.

