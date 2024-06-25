bay area weather

Dry thunderstorms, potential lightning strikes increase chance for fires

Lightning advisory issued through Tuesday, National Weather Service says

By Bay City News

The National Weather Service issued a lightning advisory for overnight Monday into Tuesday.

There is a 15% chance of lightning with a chance of dry thunderstorms, which could lead to an increase in the chance for a grass fire ignition or fire spread.

There have been over 100 wildland fires in the state since the start of the month.

Lightning late Monday night was detected near the 1-2 Fire in eastern San Joaquin County, which ignited at about 5:30 p.m. and had burned 215 acres as of Monday evening. Cal Fire was navigating the storm to move air assets into the area.

Thunderstorms are forecast to move north throughout the day and exit the North Bay by the end of Tuesday.

