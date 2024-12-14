Tornado warning lifted for San Francisco, part of San Mateo County

The National Weather Service has lifted the tornado threat for the city of San Francisco and a part of San Mateo County Saturday morning.
The NWS initially sent a Tornado Warning at around 5:56 a.m. for northern San Mateo County and portions of downtown San Francisco.
Radar detected possible tornado conditions near San Francisco, South San Francisco, and Pacifica around 5:55 a.m.
The agency also reminds everyone of possible flash flooding due to torrential rains. Everyone is encouraged to stay vigilant and aware of weather conditions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright Bay City News