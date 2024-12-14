bay area weather

Tornado warning lifted for San Francisco, part of San Mateo County

National Weather Service issued the warning early Saturday morning for San Francisco, parts of San Mateo County

By Bay City News

The National Weather Service has lifted the tornado threat for the city of San Francisco and a part of San Mateo County Saturday morning.

The NWS initially sent a Tornado Warning at around 5:56 a.m. for northern San Mateo County and portions of downtown San Francisco.

Radar detected possible tornado conditions near San Francisco, South San Francisco, and Pacifica around 5:55 a.m.

The agency also reminds everyone of possible flash flooding due to torrential rains. Everyone is encouraged to stay vigilant and aware of weather conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

