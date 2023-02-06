bay area storm

Two Storm Recovery Centers Extended in Santa Cruz County

By Bay City News

Two disaster recovery centers in Santa Cruz County will remain open through Friday after seeing high demand.

More than 1,800 residents have sought assistance from the centers, which connect them with resources to recover from the impact of the series winter atmospheric river storms that began in late December, according to a news release from a Santa Cruz County spokesperson.

The centers are located at the San Lorenzo Valley Felton Library, located at 6121 Gushing St, in Felton, and at Ramsey Park, located at 1301 Main St., in Watsonville.

Both centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Staff from different levels of government will be available to help guide residents through the recovery process, including representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The deadline to apply for FEMA individual assistance in the county is March 16, according to the county's release.

More information on disaster recovery and online resources are available on the county website.

