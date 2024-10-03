Waiting for relief: Bay Area heat alerts extended again

Bad news for Bay Area residents seeking relief from this week's unrelenting fall heat wave: the National Weather Service once again has extended the heat alerts currently in place.

The weather service on Thursday moved the expiration time for the excessive heat warning and the heat advisory from 11 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The excessive heat warning is in effect in the North Bay interior and coastal ranges, the East Bay, the South Bay, eastern San Mateo County, and the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to the weather service.

Inland locations could see temperatures top out at 108 degrees during the remainder of the heat wave, the weather service said Thursday.

Excessive Heat Warning extended for the East Bay, South Bay, and interior San Mateo County through 11 PM Saturday. Heat Advisory extended until 11PM Saturday for the North Bay Valleys, city of San Francisco, coastal SF Peninsula, Monterey Bay, and Northern Salinas Valley.

The heat advisory, meanwhile, is in effect in San Francisco, the North Bay valleys, and coastal portions of the North Bay, the Peninsula and Monterey Bay.

Temperatures along the coast could rise to 95 degrees, while downtown San Francisco could peak at 87 degrees, according to the weather service.

People hoping for a cooldown will have to keep practicing patience. NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda said Thursday that "any substantial cooling" isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday of next week.

Cooling Next Week: to answer the most asked question in the Bay Area right now… cooling changes should arrive starting next Monday and Tuesday especially where inland areas are concerned.

The weather service reminds the public to never leave people or pets in vehicles, to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and to stay hydrated and take cooling breaks throughout the duration of the fall heat spell.