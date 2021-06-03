Water Usage Revealed and Planting Smart for the Drought

The drought continues to grow with 26.04% of California now in an exceptional drought. You’ll see in the maps below the worst level of drought is now focused over the North and East Bay.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

As we all know our water is a precious resource, especially during a drought. But understanding how we use it may help you save the most. You’ll see in the pie chart below all of the top usage categories and you might be surprised to learn that home irrigation is the No. 1 use of water, followed up by power plants and coming in third is the public water supply we use to drink and take showers.

With that said, cutting back or fine tuning your landscape watering at home is one of the best ways to make a big impact. But there’s also other ways you can use less water while still having great looking landscaping. It’s all about finding drought tolerant plants that require much less water.

Check out the list of plants below and you’ll see some of the top picks includes manzanita, ceanothus, cypress, ice plant and myoporum. Not only are these drought tolerant but ice plant and myoporum are also fire resistant. By making small changes like this you will not only save water, but money at the same time.

You can find out more about how the Bay Area climate is changing in a series of stories the Microclimate Weather Team worked on across the Bay Area.