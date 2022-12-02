Brief Break From Rain But Not From Cold as Weekend Storm Looms

The Bay Area gets a brief break from the rain Friday before the next storm makes its way into the region early Saturday. But there's no such pause in the cold weather.

Overnight temperatures dipped into the 20s and low 30s in some areas, prompting a freeze warning in parts of the North Bay and South Bay early Friday until 9 a.m. High temperatures were expected in the low to mid-50s across the region.

Meanwhile, Friday’s break in the rain will give the ground a chance to soak up the downpours from Thursday. That’s especially important in areas with burn scars from recent wildfires. Without the vegetation, the hillsides are prone to mudslides and rock slides.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri tracks where it dips below freezing. Plus, our next chance of rain in your 7 day Microclimate Forecast.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

From the Santa Cruz Mountains to the East Bay, the advice is the same: Give that water someplace to go.

"And that’s making sure there’s no debris in storm drains in neighborhoods," said John Medlock of the Alameda County Public Works Department.

Residents may also want to take the opportunity to look at trees on their property. On Thursday, the wind toppled a tree in San Francisco that fell onto overhead Muni lines. It was just one of about six big trees that came down.

As always, with cold and rain, we could see a repeat of the power outages that left almost 2,000 PG&E customers in the dark on the Peninsula and in the North Bay.

The weekend rain is expected to fall on and off through the weekend and possibly into early Monday, according to weather forecasters.