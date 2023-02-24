What to Do When Traveling Through Snow

With all the snow blanketing the Bay Area hills, the rarity may catch travelers off guard.

NBC Bay Area has some tips on what to do before and while traveling through snow, whether it's here in the Bay Area, on the way to the Sierra-Tahoe region or elsewhere:

Check your local weather forecast for conditions

Perform a check of your vehicle: Tires, headlights, windshield wipers, heater

Carry chains

Have at least half a tank of gas

Dress in layers and wear sturdy shoes

In the event travelers get stuck, they shouldn't panic. Do the following:

Turn on your hazard lights

If safe, exit the vehicle and check around for hazards

Call 911 if it's an emergency

Listen to radio for updates on conditions

