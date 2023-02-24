SNOW

What to Do When Traveling Through Snow

By Cinthia Pimentel

With all the snow blanketing the Bay Area hills, the rarity may catch travelers off guard.

NBC Bay Area has some tips on what to do before and while traveling through snow, whether it's here in the Bay Area, on the way to the Sierra-Tahoe region or elsewhere:

  • Check your local weather forecast for conditions
  • Perform a check of your vehicle: Tires, headlights, windshield wipers, heater
  • Carry chains
  • Have at least half a tank of gas
  • Dress in layers and wear sturdy shoes

In the event travelers get stuck, they shouldn't panic. Do the following:

  • Turn on your hazard lights
  • If safe, exit the vehicle and check around for hazards
  • Call 911 if it's an emergency
  • Listen to radio for updates on conditions
Meteorologist Kari Hall is tracking the high-impact winter storm in the Microclimate Forecast.

