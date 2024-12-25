White Christmas in Tahoe: Chains required on snow-covered highways

It's a white Christmas for folks in the Lake Tahoe region as a fresh round of snow came down in the Sierra Nevada.

For those traveling up there on Wednesday, tire chains were required on Interstate 80 but not on Highway 50.

The wintry conditions are causing slick roadways, and on I-80 in the Kingvale area, the California Highway Patrol temporarily stopped traffic because of spinouts.

Meteorologist Kari Hall tracks our changing weather and chilly temperatures in the Microclimate Forecast.

For eastbound I-80 traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except for four-wheel-drive with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack in Placer County to Truckee, Caltrans says.

For westbound I-80 traffic coming down the mountain, the same requirements apply from the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County to Nyack.

Drivers headed to the Sierra say they were prepared for the slow ride.

"The CHP was back there asking everyone to put chains on, so definitely need to have chains, be prepared, basically because the snow is just coming down," one traveler told KCRA.