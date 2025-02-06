Wind advisory issued across Bay Area

A wind advisory has been issued for most of the Bay Area starting Thursday morning and lasting until Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

South winds are expected at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph across the region, the weather service said.

Those gusts will blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in power outages, the weather service said.

The wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Friday.

The areas under the advisory include San Francisco and the bayshore, the Santa Clara Valley and eastern hills, the Marin hills, the Santa Cruz Mountains, the North Bay coast and the East Bay hills.

Parts of the Central Coast also are affected.