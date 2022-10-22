wind advisory

Wind Advisory Until 9 P.M. for Greater Bay Area

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 9 p.m. Saturday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area.

The winds will bring a threat of downed branches and trees making driving difficult near the coast, NWS said. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast according to the Monterey Bay County of Emergency Services.

There is increased concern for fire threats due to the low humidity. Currently, no Red Flag warning has been issued.

On Sunday, there will be elevated fire concern due to drier conditions and light to moderate offshore winds, NWS said.

