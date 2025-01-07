Wind advisory in effect for parts of Bay Area

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the Bay Area from Monday night through Wednesday morning.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are expected in the East Bay hills, Marin hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, North Bay interior mountains, along the San Francisco Peninsula Coast, and eastern Santa Clara hills.

The wind advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Meteorologist Kari Hall tracks gusty winds and a dry outlook in the Microclimate Forecast.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the weather service said.