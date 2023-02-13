Wind Advisory Issued for Coastal Areas of SF, North Bay

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for coastal areas in part of the North Bay from Monday afternoon to Tuesday.

The wind advisory is for areas with onshore winds over 50 mph.

Light to moderate offshore winds are expected to occur in the interior of the North Bay mountains early Monday morning and again on Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Winds over coastal waters will also be strong Monday into Tuesday.

Mornings are expected to be chilly this week, with the potential for freeze conditions on Wednesday and Thursday in some areas.

There is also an increased potential for rain at the end of the week.