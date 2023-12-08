3rd Annual Halo-Halo Holidays

Celebrate this holiday season at the annual Halo-Halo Holidays: A Filipino Christmas Crawl. The X-Mas crawl will feature artists, merchants, and collectives throughout the Filipino Cultural District of San Francisco. The five venues include: 1. Halo-Halo Holiday Market at Sentro, 2. Republika Pop-Up at The Metreon, 3. Workshops at Balay Kreative, 4. Parol Lantern Festival at Yerba Buena Gardens, and 5. an Afterparty and Toy Drive at Executive Order (8PM-12AM).
WHEN: Saturday, December 9th from 11 AM to Midnight
WHERE: Filipino Cultural District (SOMA Pilipinas) in San Francisco
