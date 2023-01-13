U.S. & World

Judge Lets Writer's Rape Claim Proceed Against Donald Trump
Rescuers Seek Survivors After Storms Kill 9 Across SouthRescuers are racing to find survivors in the aftermath of a deadly storm system that barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama. The system killed at least nine people and inflicted heavy damage on ...
If You're Sitting All Day, Science Shows How to Undo the Health Risks. Take ‘Activity Snacks' Every 30 Minutes.
People who walked for five minutes every half hour had lower blood sugar and blood pressure than those who sat continuously.
School Searched 1st-Grader's Backpack Before Teacher ShotA school superintendent says administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did...
US Expected to Hit Debt Limit on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Yellen Warns Congress
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has notified Congress that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default.