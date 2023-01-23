Newsom Budget Would Cut Some Money for Flood Protection
Multiple flood protection projects in California are on hold because Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed to cut their funding.
Two backcountry skiers were injured in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort.
President Joe Biden toured damaged areas and was briefed on recovery efforts Thursday after devastating storms hit California in recent weeks, killing at least 20 people and causing destruction across 41 of the state’s 58 counties.
A new study says drenchings like those California has been getting since Christmas will only get wetter and nastier with climate change.
Extreme drought was wiped out in California after a series of winter storms that brought rain and snow to California, boosting the state’s vital snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report.
California continues to see major improvement in drought status as 12 storms rolled through the state in a 22-day span.
President Joe Biden is set to tour damage and be briefed on recovery efforts after devastating storms hit California in recent weeks, killing at least 20 people and causing destruction across 41 of the state’s 58 counties.
Altamont Corridor Express has canceled service until Monday due to an ongoing landslide problem in Niles Canyon near Fremont, the transit agency announced Wednesday.
The storm-damaged wharf in Capitola is expected to remain closed for a year, a local business announced Tuesday.
Key roadways remained closed and officials estimated thousand of homes were seriously damaged in California as weeks of wild weather that flooded roadways, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees finally became calm Tuesday.
Scientists say our changing climate has thrown a lot of unexpected twists into nature. Eight years ago, an unexpected warming of waters along the Bay Area coast helped spread a disease that killed thousands of sea stars — or starfish.
New satellite video from Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the view from space as wet weather hit the West Coast.
President Joe Biden will travel to California’s central coast Thursday to visit areas that have been devastated by extreme weather.
