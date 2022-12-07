Local
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting 4 mins ago

Family, Friends Remember Victim Killed in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

Friends and family gathered at a memorial in Half Moon Bay Thursday to honor the one of the victims killed in Monday’s mass shooting.

San Francisco
Paul Pelosi Attacked 59 mins ago

Judge Orders Release of Paul Pelosi Attack Footage, 911 Call

San Francisco 1 hour ago

San Francisco Leaders Address Recent Mass Shootings, Safety

San Francisco 19 hours ago

Two Injured Following Shooting in San Francisco

South Bay
Campbell 6 hours ago

5 Arrested After Robbery, Shooting at Campbell Camera Store

49ers 10 hours ago

Charles Omenihu Back With 49ers, Preparing for Playoff Game Vs. Eagles

US Figure Skating 45 mins ago

US Figure Skating Championships Underway in San Jose

East Bay
athletics 2 hours ago

A's Running Out of Time to Find Home in Oakland, Las Vegas

Oakland 6 hours ago

Oakland Community Gathers to Remember Victims of Recent California Mass Shootings

Oakland 11 hours ago

New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department

Peninsula
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting 1 hour ago

Exclusive Details on What Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Revealed to Investigators

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting 1 hour ago

Half Moon Bay Shooting Shines Light on Farmworkers' ‘Deplorable' Living Conditions

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting 38 mins ago

Exclusive: Suspect Admits to Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting in Jailhouse Interview

North Bay
San Rafael Jan 22

Woman Dies After Tesla Crashes Into San Rafael Pool: CHP

Bay Area Jan 20

Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs

Marin County Jan 20

King Tides, Potential Flooding to Return to Marin County

California
California 55 mins ago

California Winter Storms Boost Water Allocations for Cities

news 8 hours ago

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff Launches Bid for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's California Seat

California Jan 25

Californians Will Vote on Whether to Overturn Fast-Food Law

Digital Originals
San Francisco 49ers 7 hours ago

49er Fans Get Loud at Niners' Official Playoff Watch Parties in San Francisco and San Jose

San Francisco 49ers Jan 23

49ers Fans on the Hunt for the Elusive Brock Purdy Jersey

climate in crisis Jan 2

San Francisco's Fog Could Be a Casualty of Climate Change… But It Could Also Be a Solution

REAL ID Dec 7, 2022

What to Know: New Deadline to Get Your Real ID Driver's License in California

Bay Area Proud
Bay Area Proud Jan 20

San Jose Challenged Athletes Lean On Each Other To Complete Running Challenge

Bay Area Proud Jan 18

Even After 50 Years On The Job, San Francisco School Bus Driver Still Goes Extra Mile For Students With Disabilities

Bay Area Proud Dec 23, 2022

San Jose Family Shows Kindness During Holiday Season to Hard-Working Delivery Drivers

Bay Area Proud Dec 14, 2022

South Bay Non-Profit Prepares Hundreds Of Bikes For Kids In Time For Holiday

