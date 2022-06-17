The Rose, White & Blue Parade and Festival celebrates the diversity of all San Joséans with a new day-long celebration featuring participants of all cultural backgrounds, presentations of different artistic genres, and multigenerational attendees from all around the South Bay who come together to celebrate our diverse cultures and shared home.

The parade is back this year and will kick off with a car cruise sponsored by the Low Rider Unity Council at 9:45am on the 4th of July followed by a festival featuring musicians and artists from San José Jazz, Bloco do Sol, Revolution Wrestling, Womanhood Project, Local Color, and School of Visual Philosophy.

The parade will start near the campus of Lincoln High School. At the staging area, the lineup of parade participants, classic cars, bands, dance groups, and community troupes are organized while children finish decorating their bikes and wagons in red, white and blue streamers. The parade will wind its way through the Shasta/Hanchett and Rose Garden neighborhoods (Dana to Naglee to The Alameda).

The Rose, White and Blue Parade is committed to creating anti-racist work that positively engages, uplifts, and represents the multicultural communities of San José and beyond through a culturally relevant event on Independence Day. Through our thoughtful partnerships with key members of the community, we purposefully unpack and rethink how and why the Fourth of July is celebrated. The Rose, White and Blue Parade and its partners strive towards reframing patriotism as a call to action for advocating within our community to uphold equality, justice and fair and humane treatment for everyone. Through our diverse education programs, we work to dismantle systematic racism, combat prejudice through exposure, and seek the end of violence and oppression through displays of community at the annual parade and festival.

Schedule:

Parade and Car Cruise: July 4th, 9:45a.m. Running Dana to Naglee to The Alameda south.

Festival: July 4th, 11a.m.-3:00p.m. The Alameda at Shasta Ave. featuring live entertainment, vendors and food.