2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore Published 21 mins ago • Updated 11 mins ago Doja Cat and Tiffany Haddish both sparkled in sequin, while Billie Elish and Olivia Rodrigo stunned in black. Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet at the 64th Grammy Awards. 8 photos 1/8 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 2/8 Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 3/8 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Olivia Rodrigo attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 4/8 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Jack Antonoff attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 5/8 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Diplo attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 6/8 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Laverne Cox attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 7/8 Amy Sussman/Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Billie Eilish attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 8/8 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Tiffany Haddish attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) This article tagged under: Grammys 2022red carpet fashionGrammy Awards 2022