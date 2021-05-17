Scarlett Johansson Gets Slimed by Colin Jost While Accepting MTV's Generation Award

Scarlett Johansson got a surprise from husband Colin Jost during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The 36-year-old "Black Widow" star accepted the Generation Award with a pre-taped segment that aired during the awards ceremony on Sunday. She began her acceptance speech by thanking her co-workers from throughout her career, in addition to expressing appreciation for her fans.

"I never would have been able to continue to evolve as an actor for the last 30 years without the support and dedication of so many cast and crew members that make up the nomadic traveling-circus family that are movie sets, and the dedication and hard work of so many people that goes into making any movie continues to inspire me as a performer," Johansson said.

"Thank you so much to my fans for riding the wave with me and for supporting my career so I can continue to have the good fortune to pursue the job that is my passion," she continued. "I realize what an absolute gift it is to be able to have the opportunity to do what I love, and I couldn't do it without your continued support."

Things got wild as Johansson was in the process of introducing a previously unseen clip from "Black Widow" when Jost walked over to her in their home and poured a bowl of green slime over her head.

"What the f---?" Johansson said.

"MTV! You got slimed," Jost responded.

Wow! What an honor! The iconic Scarlett Johansson takes home the Generation Award #MTVAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YKKkPaeaME — MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021

After the "Rough Night" actress explained that the 38-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star was thinking of Nickelodeon, he replied, "I'm very, very sorry."

She fired back, "Just get a towel," and then wouldn't let him attempt to dab her face with it.

In introducing the star prior to the segment, Billy Porter quipped, "She's the only Oscar nominee I know who can bench press more than Chris Hemsworth and look hotter doing it."

Earlier this month, a press release announced Johansson would receive the award.

"The highly coveted 'Generation Award' celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names," the statement said in part.

Previous recipients include Dwayne Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Sandra Bullock, Tom Cruise, Chris Pratt and Robert Downey Jr.

Prior to the Generation Award, Johansson had been nominated for six MTV Movie & TV Awards prizes over the years. She nabbed the golden popcorn in 2013 for "Best Fight" for "The Avengers."