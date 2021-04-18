Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg Family Matriarch Alma Dead at 78, Brothers Announce

The matriarch of the Wahlberg family and the mother of 9 children including actors Donnie and Mark, has died, the brothers announced

By Lara Salahi

The matriarch of the Wahlberg family and the mother of 9 children including actors Donnie and Mark, has died, members of the family announced on social media.

Alma Wahlberg was prominently featured on the A&E reality series "Wahlburgers," which followed the brothers as they opened up their burger restaurant in Massachusetts. She worked as a hostess at the restaurant.

Donnie announced his mother's passing on Instagram, posting a touching video and message calling his mother "true blue."

Mark also posted a photo of his mother on social media with the message, "My angel. Rest in Peace."

Alma was 78.

