Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on November 18, 2017 in Philadelphia,Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry slipped at Warriors shootaround Wednesday morning and immediately headed into the trainer’s room for treatment.

He sustained a sprained right ankle and will not play Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The current Western Conference Player of the Week follows a fairly elaborate routine to conclude practices and shootarounds. The ritual includes dunking a lob pass and kicking the basketball to members of the coaching staff before Curry launches a 3-pointer from the right wing.

Curry did not complete that routine on Wednesday.

