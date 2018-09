A brush fire burns in the foothills of the Evergreen Valley area of San Jose on Sunday. (Sept. 23, 2018)

Firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire in the Evergreen Valley area of San Jose on Sunday.

The fire sparked at Norwood and Murillo avenues about 4 p.m. and spread to about 3 acres. One structure was possibly threatened by flames.

No further details were available.