Fewer Suicides on Golden Gate Bridge With Officer Patrols - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Senate Passes Budget Bill Amid Shutdown
OLY-BAY
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Fewer Suicides on Golden Gate Bridge With Officer Patrols

Published at 8:55 AM PST on Jan 22, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Golden Gate Bridge Reports Less Suicides, Credits Officers

    Officials say the number of people jumping to their deaths from the Golden Gate Bridge has decreased thanks to the addition of five officers whose job is to spot people trying to commit suicide.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    Officials say the number of people jumping to their deaths from the Golden Gate Bridge has decreased thanks to the addition of five officers whose job is to spot people trying to commit suicide.

    The Marin Independent Journal reports the bridge patrol team last year assisted 245 people who presented a risk of suicide and that there were 33 confirmed suicides. In 2016 there were 184 successful interventions and 39 suicides.

    The extra five officers brought the span's security detail to 36 people.

    More than 1,400 people have jumped to their deaths since the bridge opened in 1937.

    The bridge district plans to install net made of stainless steel and marine-grade cable along the 1.7-mile bridge to prevent suicides.

    Officials say the net should be finished by January 2021.


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices